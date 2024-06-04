Andhra verdict: Chandrababu Naidu back in the national limelight—and how!

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who steered his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, is back in the national limelight after a gap of nearly three decades.

Winning 16 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 from Andhra, the TDP is the biggest alliance partner of the BJP and is all set to play a key role in the formation of the NDA government at the Centre.

After failing to secure a majority on its own, the saffron party is now dependent on its allies to become a stable government at the Centre.

Clearly, Naidu (74), a three-time chief minister, is the man of the moment.

“The BJP leadership has offered him the post of convenor of the NDA,” TDP sources say.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly fly down to Vijayawada on 9 June to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as he commences his fourth term as chief minister.