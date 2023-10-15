United on one front: Jagan for national caste census, so is Naidu

Unlike Telangana, where caste is not a major factor in elections, Andhra Pradesh has always seen caste play a key role.

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has been demanding a nationwide caste-based economic census, while the main Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is also backing the demand for a caste census with an eye on next year’s assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

With the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP), a constituent of the NDA, supporting the idea of a caste census, the BJP is completely isolated on the issue. Though neither YSRCP nor TDP are part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, their stand on the caste census is in consonance with the alliance.

Political analysts say the reasons for the stand taken by the ruling and the main Opposition party may be entirely different. YSRCP, which claims to enjoy the support of the Backward Classes, may be looking to break the stranglehold of the Kammas and Kapus in certain districts in the state, said political analyst Palwai Raghavendra Reddy. According to him, unlike in Telangana, there is a strong demand from the people for a caste-based census in Andhra Pradesh.