RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav bats for caste census, says BJP is afraid

Yadav pointed out that leaders from various constituents of the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, have consistently raised the issue of a nationwide caste census.

"What we want is that it should happen all over the country. The caste census can only be done by the central government, as per the Constitution. In Bihar, what we did was a caste-based survey," clarified Yadav in response to a query.

The government of Nitish Kumar in Bihar recently unveiled the results of its much-anticipated caste survey.

This revelation, preceding the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, disclosed that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) collectively constitute a substantial 63 per cent of Bihar's population.

This development has triggered a widespread call for similar caste-based enumerations in other states, becoming a pivotal agenda of the opposition INDIA coalition.

Yadav further asserted that the merger between RJD and LJD would fortify the party's standing in southern India, conveying a robust message to socialist factions across the nation.