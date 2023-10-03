Congress, RJD demand CM and deputy CM based on caste strength

A day after the caste-based survey report was published by the Bihar government, the Congress and RJD leaders on Tuesday, 3 October, demanded that the chief minister and deputy chief ministers be appointed according to the strength of the castes.

Congress leader and former state president Anil Sharma demanded appointment of three more deputy chief ministers apart from Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar.

He claimed that while one would belong to the Muslim community, the other two would be from Other Backward Class (OBC) and Economically Backward Classes (EBC).

As the Muslim community has 17 per cent population which is the highest in the state, they are running a campaign on social media to have a Muslim chief minister for Bihar.