Centre trying to obstruct Bihar’s caste survey, says RJD MP Manoj Jha

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member of the Rajya Sabha, Manoj Jha, alleged on Tuesday, 29 August, that the Centre was trying to block the caste-based survey in Bihar.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Patna High Court’s 1 August ruling in favour of the caste survey, which the high court had held was ‘perfectly valid’.

The Supreme Court too has so far shown no inclination to grant a stay on the survey, as prayed by the petitioners.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna pointed out in the course of the hearing that the caste data had already been collected. What remained was the analysis and the court did not see any reason to block it.