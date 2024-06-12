Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM for 4th term

Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited Naidu to form the government. Later in the evening, Naidu met Nazeer at Raj Bhavan here.

The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Earlier during the day in separate meetings, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

"With all your cooperation, I am taking oath tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said.

Naidu said he has asked for the central government's cooperation for the state and said it was "assured" to him.

After the meetings, leaders of the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, met the Governor and staked their claim to form the government.

Along with Naidu, other leaders likely to take oath include Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader N Manohar, Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu.

According to NDA sources, Pawan Kalyan has been offered the deputy CM post.

NDA partners Janasena and BJP are likely to get five to six berths in the cabinet. As per the strength of the Andhra Pradesh assembly (175), the cabinet can have 26 ministers including the CM.