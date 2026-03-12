Andhra milk adulteration case: Death toll rises to 13

She said several victims were admitted to hospitals on 16 February with severe urinary obstruction and kidney-related complications after drinking the milk.

The disturbing episode first came to light on 22 February, when Tadi Krishnaveni, 76, died while undergoing treatment for anuria — an inability to pass urine — at the Kakinada Government Hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s son, a case was registered at the Rajahmundry 3 Town Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

As investigators began piecing together the grim puzzle, samples of blood from the victims, along with milk and curd supplied to them, were sent for forensic examination. Authorities also seized materials from Varalakshmi Milk Centre, run by Addala Ganeswara Rao, in Narasapuram village, including the freezer used to store the milk.

According to the district administration, Ganeswara Rao, also known as Ganesh, 37, had been collecting milk from 43 farmers around Narasapuram for some time. The milk was stored in a freezer with two containers at his residence before being transferred into cans and distributed to households in the affected neighbourhoods.

Trouble reportedly surfaced when customers began complaining about a bitter taste in the milk. Ganesh later discovered that the freezer used for storage had developed a leak, prompting him to get it repaired at a workshop in the city.

Forensic findings, however, revealed a far more sinister reality. Reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, along with the final opinion of a forensic assistant professor, confirmed that the victims died of acute renal failure caused by consuming milk contaminated with the toxic compound Ethylene Glycol.

Following the investigation, police arrested Ganeswara Rao, who has since been sent to judicial remand.

The tragedy has left the affected communities gripped by grief and fear, as authorities continue to investigate how the deadly contamination entered the milk supply and whether more victims may emerge.

With IANS inputs