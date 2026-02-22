Rajasthan minister’s milk theory: Cows make scholars, buffaloes make idlers?

Rajasthan education minister Madan Dilawar has offered a fresh contribution to public policy debate: drink cow’s milk, raise a genius; drink buffalo milk, raise a nap enthusiast.

Speaking at a ‘Go-Samvardhan and Gocharan’ (cow conservation and grazing) event in Ramganj Mandi, Dilawar declared that “a person who drinks the milk of a high-shouldered indigenous cow becomes intelligent, whereas those who drink buffalo milk tend to be sluggish”.

That’s right. Years of neuroscience, child development research and education reform apparently boil down to your dairy aisle choices.

To prove his point, Dilawar proposed a field experiment: line up cows and buffaloes with their calves on opposite sides. Release the calves from a distance. The cow’s calf, he claimed, would sprint straight to its mother. The buffalo’s calf? Allegedly confused.

In a second test, he suggested feeding both calves milk and watching the results. The buffalo calf, he said, would cough and doze off. The cow’s calf would spring about with tail held high, radiating “sharp intelligence”.

In case the zoology wasn’t persuasive enough, the minister added a linguistic flourish: a cow’s calf graduates in name as it grows — bachada, keda, naykiya, bull — while a buffalo’s calf, he said, remains a humble pada throughout life. Conclusion: cow milk equals progress; buffalo milk equals stagnation.

It’s the sort of reasoning that would make a high-school science teacher quietly reach for the attendance register and take a long pause.

Let’s inject some actual nutrition into this debate.

Both cow and buffalo milk are rich in: