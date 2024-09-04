Andhra Pradesh: 2.70 lakh affected as Vijayawada remains flooded on fourth day

The flood-hit parts of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh remained marooned for the fourth day on Wednesday, 3 September even as authorities continued rescue and relief operations.

The water level at Prakasam Barrage continued to recede, averting flood threat to villages downstream but the misery of people in inundated areas of the city has not ended.

Dozens of colonies were inundated following heavy rain and the breaches to the Budameru Rivulet.

Though the intensity of flood in the rivulet has come down, water from flooded areas is not flowing out.

The unprecedented floods have affected more than 2.70 lakh people in Vijayawada.

Thousands of people have been shifted to relief camps.

Authorities continued dropping food and other relief materials through helicopters and drones.

Boats and vehicles were also being used to supply food and drinking water packets to people in marooned neighbourhoods.

Officials said the flood fury has so far claimed 20 lives in the state.

The NTR district accounted for 12 deaths and seven persons died in Guntur district. One death was reported from Palnadu district.

More than 6.44 lakh people have been affected by heavy rain and floods. Over 42,000 people were shifted to 193 relief camps.

In the NTR district alone, 2.76 lakh people were affected by heavy rain and floods.

Authorities opened 77 relief camps and shifted 14,160 people. Officials said 2.37 lakh people were affected in Krishna district.

Over 9,000 people were shifted to 37 shelters.