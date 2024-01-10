Andhra Pradesh: Anganwadi workers continue strike even after invocation of essential services act

Over 1 lakh anganwadi (healthcare) workers (AWW) and helpers across Andhra Pradesh have been on a strike for 30 days demanding a hike in salary, regularisation of services and retirement benefits. The Andhra Pradesh government has invoked the Essential Services and Maintenance Act 1971 to categorise anganwadi workers in the state as “essential workers”, but they have continued to protest.

The workers, who have been on strike since 12 December, have demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration recognise them as formal government employees, increase their wages from the current Rs 11,500 per month to Rs 26,000, provide them with gratuity benefits, and increase their retirement age to 62 in line with other government departments.

They have alleged that that a ‘raw deal’ was being meted out to both anganwadi workers and helpers in the state, causing about 1.06 lakh women working in 55,607 centres to go on an indefinite strike.

The state gave a deadline for agitating anganwadi workers and helpers and appealed to them to rejoin their duties on 8 January, failing which action would be taken against them. Instead, to intensify their agitation, the staff decided to stage a ‘jail bharo’ (fill the jails) protest on 9 January, also threatening to call for a statewide bandh after Sankranti if their 'genuine demands' were not met.