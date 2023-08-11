Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 13,054 crore interest reimbursement under 'YSR Sunna Vaddi' scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday disbursed interest reimbursement money into the bank accounts of more than 1 crore eligible women under the 'YSR Sunna Vaddi' scheme at Amalapuram in Konaseema district.

These women belong to more than nine lakh self-help groups (SHGs) who repaid their loans on time, resulting in the state government, which bore the interest burden to pay Rs 13,054 crore in total as a reward.

"I always tell one thing. When our sisters in our home are happy then our families will be happy. To see that kind of happiness in every home, unlike any other place in the country, we are doing this great programme from Amalapuram," said Reddy addressing a public meeting.

Along with the disbursal of funds today, the Chief Minister said the state government has credited around Rs 5,000 crore under this zero-interest scheme.