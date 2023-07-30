Andhra Pradesh has most borrowings from RBI, says TDP spokesperson

Andhra Pradesh stood on top among all the states in the country in borrowing funds from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the first four months of this financial year, said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

Pattabhiram said that from April this year the RBI has extended loans 17 times till now to various states through auction of state government security. Andhra Pradesh utilised this opportunity to the maximum possible by participating in this auction for 14 times.

In fact, Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to approach the RBI this fiscal, he said.

In this financial year, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has till now raised loans to the extent of Rs 29,500 crore thus taking the state to the top in borrowings, the TDP spokesperson said.