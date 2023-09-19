Andhra Pradesh HC resumes hearing on Chandrababu Naidu’s quash petition

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday resumed hearing on a petition by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for quashing of his judicial remand in alleged Skill Development Corporation scam.

The hearing in the hybrid model began before noon. Appearing on behalf of Naidu, Harish Salve was virtually presenting his arguments.

He argued that the case against Naidu is politically motivated with an eye on the upcoming elections. Salve was making arguments on Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the previous hearing, Siddharth Luthra had appeared on behalf of Naidu. He had called Naidu’s arrest illegal.