'YSRCP incapable of governance', says Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law

Former chief minister and imprisoned Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu’s daughter-in-law Nara Brahmani has slammed ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), saying "it is incapable of governance".

Brahmani, wife of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, took to X to target the YSRCP government. She asked the ruling party not to make a joke of democracy.

“Ex-MD of Siemens clarifies. Teaching the YSRCP business 101. Don’t make a joke of bureaucracy, government bodies, multinationals, the youth & democracy. You’re not just incapable of governance but also moving out to see the truth for yourselves,” she posted while reacting to the clarification by the former MD of Siemens.