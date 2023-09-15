Chandrababu Naidu files 2 bail petitions in AP skill development scam case

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naiduhas has filed two bail petitions, interim and regular, at the ACB court, which remanded Naidu.

He has been currently remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. In the bail petitions, Naidu has denied all the allegations against him and stated that there was no prima facie evidence on record against him. "We have filed two petitions - one is for interim bail and another for regular bail. However, the case may not be heard on Friday," said advocate G Subba Rao, a member of Naidu's legal team.

The Crime Investigation Department is yet to file a counter to their bail pleas. As a result, Rao noted that the hearing may not come up on Friday. However, the CID has been served the notice.

Naidu was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, September 9 at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh by the state police's crime investigation department (CID) in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.