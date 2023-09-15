Chandrababu Naidu files 2 bail petitions in AP skill development scam case
CID is yet to file a counter to their bail pleas. As a result, Rao noted that the hearing may not come up on Friday
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naiduhas has filed two bail petitions, interim and regular, at the ACB court, which remanded Naidu.
He has been currently remanded to 14 days in judicial custody for his alleged role in a multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam. In the bail petitions, Naidu has denied all the allegations against him and stated that there was no prima facie evidence on record against him. "We have filed two petitions - one is for interim bail and another for regular bail. However, the case may not be heard on Friday," said advocate G Subba Rao, a member of Naidu's legal team.
The Crime Investigation Department is yet to file a counter to their bail pleas. As a result, Rao noted that the hearing may not come up on Friday. However, the CID has been served the notice.
Naidu was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, September 9 at Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh by the state police's crime investigation department (CID) in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.
The police also arrested TDP leaders Kaluva Srinivasulu, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, AV Subba Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Akhila Priya.
Naidu was camping in a caravan at Nandyal for the night after addressing a huge public meeting in the town, where he had criticised chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government for its alleged corruption.
Government funds worth Rs 371 crore are alleged to have been misappropriated for the benefit of private firms and siphoned off using shell companies in the corruption scam.
CID insists that Naidu allegedly possesses exclusive knowledge of the transaction, and hence his custodial interrogation is necessary. The investigation is focusing on locating the missing funds, about which only Naidu knows, the CID claims.
CID ADG N Sanjay underscored that the agency would investigate the role of TDP general secretary and Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in the Fibrenet and Amaravati Inner Ring Road scams.
The police charges against Naidu relate to criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, breach of trust, destruction of evidence, and abetment. As some of these sections involve non-bailable offences, Naidu will have to seek bail in court.
Published: 15 Sep 2023, 5:50 PM