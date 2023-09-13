Chandrababu Naidu's plea against FIR: Andhra HC posts hearing for 19 Sep

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday, 13 September said the hearing into TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu's plea requesting quashing the FIR registered against him in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam case will be done on 19 September.

The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh CID to file its reply.

The former chief minister was sent to judicial remand and is currently lodged in a Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram in a case filed by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID).