Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Reddy, the enfant terrible of Andhra politics

While in power, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was often accused of pursuing the poli-tics of vengeance, targeting his political opponents and framing cases against them. Barely a month after losing power, he finds himself getting a taste of his own medicine.

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case against him and two senior IPS officers based on a complaint filed by the ruling Telugu Desam party (TDP) MLA Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. Raju was formerly with Jagan’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and an MP from Narasapuram, before a bitter fallout with the leadership. He later joined the TDP and won in the recent Assembly elections.

In his complaint, Raju alleged that he was beaten up and tortured in police custody following his arrest in 2021 on sedition charges for questioning the omissions and commissions of the YSRCP government. Jagan’s critics view the police case against him as an instance of poetic justice for the vendetta politics that characterised his regime.

Dramatic fall

From a stupendous victory in the 2019 polls, bagging 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly, to a humiliating drubbing in the recent polls with its tally down to 11 seats, the YSRCP’s fall has been dramatic and humbling.

It was particularly shocking because the Jagan government implemented a robust welfare agenda and ensured the smooth transfer of benefits directly to the bank accounts of lakhs of beneficiaries across the state.

According to official estimates, Rs 2.54 lakh crore was credited under 29 schemes between June 2019 and January 2024, pushing the state into a deep debt crisis. Additionally, Rs 1.70 lakh crore was spent on various non-DBT (direct benefit transfer) schemes. These include loans, scholarships, subsidised rice and power, plots for homes and distribution of tabs to students.

“His defeat highlights the limits of populism. He has failed to provide good governance,” said senior journalist and publisher Ramakrishna Sangem.