Telangana: Warring siblings kiss and make up

When N. Chandrababu Naidu and A. Revanth Reddy met in Hyderabad on 6 July, it was, curiously enough, the first formal engagement by the chief ministers of the two warring states since bifurcation 10 years ago. The bonhomie-filled event not only made for perfect optics but was also substantive in terms of efforts to resolve long-pending inter-state disputes. At least 14 issues are pending, including those pertaining to the division of assets, sharing of river waters, clearing power dues, and bifurcation of 91 institutions.

Both Naidu, in his first term (2014-19) and K. Chandrashekar Rao (2014-23) were too hostile to hold any meetings. When Jagan stormed to power in 2019, the deadlock continued as neither side was ready to cede any ground.

Naidu and Reddy were colleagues in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) before the division of Andhra Pradesh, a tumultuous phase that set them on different political journeys and eventually put them at the helm of the two sibling states. Despite representing different sets of interests, the two leaders enjoy a good personal rapport, often likened in political circles to a guru-shishya equation.

Before the state’s division in 2014, Revanth rose from the TDP’s ranks to become the regional party’s deputy floor leader in the Assembly of combined Andhra Pradesh, and one of Naidu’s close confidants.

Following the creation of Telangana, changing dynamics made the TDP virtually irrelevant in the new state carved out of the old. (It did come to power in the residuary AP in 2014.) Charting his own political course, Revanth switched over to the Congress in 2017 and was appointed the Telangana PCC chief in 2021. He, in turn, steered the party to victory in December 2023. On his part, this year, Naidu led the NDA, comprising the TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP, to an astounding victory in Andhra Pradesh.