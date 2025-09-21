Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: The year of the rebellious kin

In the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, politics has for quite some time been dynastic, patriarchal and ‘filmi’.

Sons are natural heirs to the throne while daughters are, by and large, barred from entering the ring.

With two rebellious daughters — Y.S. Sharmila in Andhra Pradesh and K. Kavitha in Telangana — struggling to break these stereotypes, the scene has been quite riveting. While their motives and circumstances vary, the crux of their fight is the same: to challenge gender bias, be it with regard to power or property.

Kavitha’s recent rebellion and swift suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by her father and party patriarch K. Chandrashekar Rao (better known as KCR) triggered a political storm. Her exit capped years of a simmering power struggle within the family that has dominated Telangana politics ever since the formation of the state in 2014.