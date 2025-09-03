Telangana: Kavitha quits BRS as family drama intensifies

The family drama in the BRS (the Bharat Rashtra Samithi) — centred around the familiar tropes of power struggle, palace intrigues, shifting loyalties and betrayals — has intensified further, with party patriarch K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s defiant daughter K. Kavitha quitting primary membership of the party and giving up her seat as MLC.

The announcement came a day after her suspension from the party for making startling allegations of corruption against her cousins — former ministers T. Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Rao — both close confidants of KCR. In fact, the duo constitute his inner circle of aides, whom Kavitha has dubbed the ‘ring of devils’.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on 3 September, Wednesday, she sought to project herself as a victim of a conspiracy to defame the party founder and his family.

Displaying her resignation letter, addressed to her father, she said she was pained to see how the BRS supremo, hailed as the architect of the Telangana statehood movement, was now being framed in a corruption case involving the Kaleshwaram irrigation project.

While sparing her estranged brother, party working president K.T. Rama Rao, she trained her guns on her cousins, saying they had amassed illegal wealth and brought disgrace and disrepute to the party patriarch.

She also accused Harish and Santosh of being hand-in-glove with Congress chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, working to foist a CBI case against KCR to defame him.