BRS suspends MLC K. Kavitha for anti-party activities

A day after she triggered a storm in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by accusing her cousins and party leaders T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar of tarnishing her father and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's image over the Kaleshwaram project, K. Kavitha was suspended from the BRS as a member of the legislative council on Tuesday.

BRS president KCR has decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect, party general secretaries T. Ravinder Rao and Soma Bharat Kumar said in a communiqué to the media. Kavitha's behaviour in recent times and her anti-party activities have been hurting the BRS. The leadership has taken serious note of it, the communiqué said.

Reacting to the Congress government announcing a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project undertaken during the previous BRS regime, Kavitha on Monday said some who are close to KCR have benefited in many ways by making use of his name and he was being defamed because of their "misdeeds".

She had alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar were responsible for KCR being tainted by allegations of corruption in the Kaleshwaram project issue. While KCR focused on helping people, they sought to increase their wealth through clandestine dealings with contractors, she had alleged.