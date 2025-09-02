BRS family drama intensifies; Kavitha accuses cousins of corruption

A brewing storm in the family of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) patriarch K. Chandrashekhar Rao came to the fore with his daughter and the party MLC K. Kavitha making sensational allegations of corruption against her close relatives and senior party functionaries.

KCR’s nephews — T. Harish Rao, former minister, and Santhosh Rao, former Rajya Sabha MP — are the targets of her attack. Incidentally, they are the close confidants of KCR and constitute an inner circle which Kavitha dubbed as the ‘ring of devils.’

She has accused them of indulging in massive corruption and bringing disrepute to the party patriarch. Kavitha’s stunning revolt came a day after the Congress government announced a CBI probe into the allegations of irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), a flagship initiative of the previous BRS regime.

The burst of rebellion has exposed the vulnerability of the tight-knit regional party run by KCR with an iron fist. “Because of the corrupt deeds of some leaders, KCR is facing the humiliation of a CBI inquiry, a blot on his dedicated and selfless public life,” she said, clearly pointing the accusing finger at her cousin Harish Rao, who was the irrigation minister in the KCR cabinet.

Sibling rivalry

Despite nursing a strained relationship with her elder brother and the party working president K.T. Rama Rao, she has spared him from public attack, for now.

By anointing his son as the party working president in 2018, KCR had left no one in doubt about his succession plan but Kavitha has made known her political ambitions to play a bigger role in the party.

The sibling rivalry has deepened further when she made it clear that she would not accept KTR as her leader.

Kavitha, who was arrested and jailed briefly last year for her alleged role in the Delhi liquor scam, is peeved that the party leadership did not support her fully during the difficult times.

KCR made scapegoat

The timing of her attack on the party insiders has stunned the political circles. The TRS sources said that she would soon be expelled from the party for causing ‘irreparable damage’ to the party and ‘playing into the hands of the ruling Congress’ by virtually admitting to corruption in the Kaleshwaram project.

She accused her cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao of amassing huge assets while making her father a ‘scapegoat’ in the Kaleshwaram scam.