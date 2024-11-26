Telangana caste survey: 92 per cent of work completed, says Revanth Reddy

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday, 26 November, that 92 per cent of the caste survey work in his state has been done and asserted that the Congress is completing the task of providing social justice.

Addressing the party's 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Reddy highlighted that through the Constitution, the poor were given reservation, the people got the right to vote and many other rights, including education and employment, were also extended.

"All this was done by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mrs Indira Gandhi. Not only this, the 'Agriculture Ceiling Act' was brought for the farmers, an attempt was made to increase their respect by giving land to every poor," he said.

In the next phase of social justice, many works were done during the time of Rajiv Gandhi to P.V. Narasimha Rao, he said and pointed out that the Mandal Commission was implemented and women were given reservation in local bodies.

"Now, in this journey Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have raised the issue of caste census so that people can get their rights. Rahul Gandhi had promised a caste census in Telangana. The work of caste census in Telangana has been completed 92 per cent," he said.

"We are completing the work of social justice because it is necessary to give rights to the people," Reddy said.