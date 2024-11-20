We will do in 3 weeks what PM Modi failed to do in 3 yrs: Cong on Telangana caste survey

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that its government in Telangana is set to complete the caste survey in the next three weeks, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to do in the country in the last three years.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said his party's government in Telangana has shown the way and his party would also get a comprehensive caste census done at the national level.

"In Telangana, our government has completed more than 70 per cent of the caste census. Soon, the government will have detailed data of the entire state, which we will use to formulate policies and strengthen social justice.

"The caste census is the first of many important steps that will help in planning the overall development over the next few decades. This is the reason why I am repeatedly demanding a comprehensive caste census in the country," he said in his post.

"The Congress government of Telangana has shown the way, we will also get a comprehensive caste census done at the national level," Gandhi added.