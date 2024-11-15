Dalits, tribals, poor will recognise their true strength after caste census: Rahul

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Meharma, Godda district, Jharkhand, on Friday, declared that the day a caste census is conducted, it will transform the country’s political landscape and promised to increase reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs.

He asserted that after the caste census, Dalits, tribals, Backward Classes, and the poor would recognise their true strength, which would kick-start a new era in Indian politics.

LoP Rahul Gandhi emphasised that even if the BJP continues to reject the demand for a caste census, the Congress party will continue pushing for it.

“Once we have the true numbers of Dalits, tribals, and backward classes, we will remove the 50 per cent reservation ceiling,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of reducing the reservation for Backward Classes in Jharkhand from 27 to 14 per cent and promised that under a Congress-led government, reservation would be increased for STs from 26 per cent to 28 per cent, SCs from 10 per cent to 12 per cent, and OBCs from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Describing the elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra as a battle of ideologies, not just for political power, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the BJP and RSS were attempting to undermine the Constitution, while the Congress and the INDIA bloc were fighting to uphold it.