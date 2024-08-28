BRS leader K Kavitha walks out of Tihar Jail, vows to ‘pay back with interest’

Hours after the Supreme Court granted her bail in Delhi excise policy cases, BRS leader K Kavitha walked out of Tihar Jail late Tuesday evening, 27 August to a rousing welcome by her party members and vowed to fight back to prove her innocence.

A combative Kavitha, who spent five months in jail, alleged that she was arrested only for political reasons and promised to "return it with interest" to those who had put her and her family through the ordeal.

The 46-year-old leader was visibly emotional as she was reunited with her husband, children and her brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

BRS workers and supporters, who had gathered outside the jail, celebrated to the beats of drums and burst crackers. Party MLAs, MPs and former ministers from Telangana were also present.

Addressing party workers and supporters outside the prison, Kavitha said that the entire country knows that she has done "nothing wrong". She asserted that the "unjust" imprisonment had strengthened her party's resolve and the BRS and KCR team is "unbreakable".

"We will fight and prove ourselves innocent ...we were always tough. We are fighters. We will fight it out legally. We will fight it out politically. By sending us to jail illegally, they have only made the BRS and KCR team unbreakable," Kavitha said.