Suspended BRS leader Kavitha says she's quitting party, MLC post
Daughter of party founder K. Chandrasekhar Rao indicates there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her
A day after her suspension from KCR-led BRS, senior leader K. Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and trained her guns against cousin and former minister T. Harish Rao.
Kavitha, daughter of party founder and former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also announced she was quitting as member of the legislative council and indicated there was 'pressure' on her father to act against her. She accused Harish Rao of conspiring against KCR's family.
Addressing a press conference here flanked by her supporters, the 47-year-old former MP charged Harish Rao with having a tacit understanding with incumbent chief minister A. Revanth Reddy.
"I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to (Legislative Council) chairman...I am also sending resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR," she said.
Kavitha said her brother and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao should be "careful" about the alleged conspiracies by Harish Rao. She claimed her brother did not back her when a "malicious campaign" was launched against her.
Kavitha charged that the CBI probe announced by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was due to corruption of cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.
