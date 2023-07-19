Andhra Pradesh police arrest 6 persons for urinating on tribal man over relationship

Six persons were arrested from Ongole in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh for allegedly urinating on a tribal man in a clash involving his relationship with a girl, police said on Wednesday.

Mota Naveen, the victim, was thrashed and urinated upon by Mannam Ramanjaneyulu and eight more persons on June 19. Two of those eight were juveniles while Ramanjaneyulu is on the run.

"Ramanjaneyulu and Naveen were friends but they had a falling out over the latter's relationship with a girl related to Ramanjaneyulu's friend," Prakasam district superintendent of police Mallika Garg told PTI.

After Naveen eloped with the girl, a case under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was filed against him, and he was sent on remand as well, said Garg.