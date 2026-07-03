Andhra stares at mounting water crisis as reservoirs run perilously low

A deepening water crisis is casting a long shadow over Andhra Pradesh, where shrinking reservoir levels and a faltering southwest monsoon are threatening to disrupt both drinking water supplies and agricultural activity.

As the kharif season gathers momentum, the state's rapidly depleting water reserves have triggered alarm among officials, farmers and water management experts alike, The Times of India reported.

The prolonged dry spell, coupled with weak monsoon inflows, has left several of Andhra Pradesh's key reservoirs struggling to replenish, forcing the government to prioritise drinking water while scaling back irrigation releases in a bid to conserve the state's dwindling reserves.

According to data from the Water Resources Department, the state's major reservoirs have received a meagre 13.33 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of inflows so far, while 96.31 tmcft has already been released to meet drinking water and irrigation requirements. Live storage currently stands at just 221.03 tmcft, significantly below the seasonal average, raising fears that the crisis could deepen if rainfall remains deficient in the coming weeks.