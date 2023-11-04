Andhra Pradesh to take up caste-based survey

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take up a comprehensive caste-based survey in the state.

The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting of the state cabinet, presided over by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During the discussion on the issue, the chief minister observed that the caste-based survey would be helpful for alleviating the lives of oppressed classes and taking their social empowerment to the next level.

The decision has come amid the national debate over the issue after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar recently released the findings of the caste-based survey.

The cabinet took several key decisions.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, it appreciated the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha as 11,700 camps have been conducted so far in which 6.4 crore medical tests were carried out.

More than 8,72,000 eye tests were also conducted with around 11,300 persons undergoing eye surgeries, while eye glasses were distributed to more than 5,22,000 persons.

The chief minister suggested that all ministers should actively participate in Aarogya Suraksha, which would be conducted again from 1 January next year.