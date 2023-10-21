TN CM Stalin urges PM Modi to include caste census in decadal census exercise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday, 21 October, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to integrate the caste census with the upcoming national decadal census.

When implemented, the initiative would be a monumental step to take the benefits of development to the most vulnerable sections and build a stronger, more inclusive India, Stalin said, writing to Modi.

Requesting Modi's personal intervention on the matter, he said integrating caste census with the proposed national decadal census alone could provide comprehensive and reliable data on the caste composition of society and its reflection in socio-economic indicators.

"This will enable evidence-based policymaking, helping all of us to ensure equitable and inclusive development. Undertaking this task concurrently with the decadal census would not only ensure comparability of data across the nation but also optimise resource utilisation," Stalin said.

"Hence, the union government should immediately plan and commence preparations for a comprehensive, nationwide caste census," the chief minister said in his letter dated October 20, 2023.