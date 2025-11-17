Anil Ambani skips ED summons 2nd time in FEMA case, says ready to depose virtually

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani once again skipped a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, refusing to appear in person in a long-standing Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case that dates back over a decade.

Ambani reiterated his willingness to testify via “virtual appearance or recorded video”, an offer the agency had already rejected when he previously skipped the summons on 14 November. The fresh appearance was demanded by the ED, though it remains uncertain whether a third summons will be issued.

The investigation, tracing its roots to 2010, revolves around the Jaipur-Reengus highway project, an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract awarded by Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. Sources reveal that the ED’s probe, part of broader civil proceedings under FEMA, had earlier unearthed an alleged trail of Rs 40 crore siphoned through Surat-based shell companies to Dubai, hinting at an international hawala network exceeding Rs 600 crore. These developments follow the agency’s recent attachment of Ambani’s assets worth Rs 7,500 crore under anti-money laundering laws.