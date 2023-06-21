Animal husbandry ministry withdraws contentious draft Livestock Bill

The memorandum states, “The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898″, being the pre-constitutional / pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961. Basically, DAHD’s role is primarily pertaining to support by having upgraded livestock health facilities, hygiene etc., including animal welfare aspects for overall development of the animal husbandry sector.”

“﻿﻿﻿However, during the consultation, it has been viewed that enough time is required to understand the proposed draft and to make further comments / suggestions. Further, the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with’ animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation,” it said.