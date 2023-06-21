Animal husbandry ministry withdraws contentious draft Livestock Bill
The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had circulated a draft of the bill on June 7, 2023, and sought public comments on the draft
The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) has withdrawn the contentious draft Live-stock and Live-stock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023, in view of the public sentiments.
The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had circulated a draft of the bill on June 7, 2023, and sought public comments on the draft. However, the provisions of the proposed bill drew sharp criticism leading to its withdrawal.
The memorandum states, “The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898″, being the pre-constitutional / pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961. Basically, DAHD’s role is primarily pertaining to support by having upgraded livestock health facilities, hygiene etc., including animal welfare aspects for overall development of the animal husbandry sector.”
“However, during the consultation, it has been viewed that enough time is required to understand the proposed draft and to make further comments / suggestions. Further, the representations have been made expressing concerns on the proposed draft involving sensitivity and emotions with’ animal welfare and related aspects, and, hence, would need wider consultation,” it said.
Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan said, “There was some perception about this (draft Bill) in the country that the government wants to export livestock... so consideration is going on,”
Those opposing the Bill had said that the draft Bill would have opened floodgates for unregulated, large scale import and export of animals and also spoil the gene pool of native animals. Activists are also opposing the inclusion of canines and felines in the list of livestock.