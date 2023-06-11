Need better coordination for handling man-animal conflict: Jairam Ramesh

"Researchers say no wild elephant had done this in at least 25,000 years," Ramesh said.



He further said that on February 23, the elephant was recaptured and moved back to Anamalai, leaving behind a trail of destruction.



"This is an exceptional case but there are many instances of human-elephant conflict that needs better coordination and cooperation between the three southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Ecological landscapes go beyond state boundaries. We need new and better ways for managing them," he said.



Several states have been facing the issue of man-animal conflict due to the shrinking of the forest land. Many people have lost their lives in such conflicts.