Tusker 'Arikomban' now at Kanyakumari forest range

Tamil Nadu forest department officials have located in Kanyakumari forest range, 'Arikomban' the wild tusker that was captured from Cumbum in Theni district and translocated at Upper Kodayar forest in Tirunelveli district.



According to Kanyakumari range Divisional Forest Officer Ilayaraja, the radio collar attached with the elephant has given signals that the tuskar has reached the forest area after traversing around 15 km from Upper Kodayar dam area.



Tamil Nadu forest department is conducting a strict vigil with a batch of ten forest officials doing round the clock duty to monitor the elephant.



'Arikomban' got its name after it entered several ration shops and homes looking for rice in Chinnakanal area of Idukki district.