Wild tusker Arikomban freed into forest, his health is fine, says TN forest official

"Arikomban was released in the upper reach of Kodayar this morning. His health is absolutely fine," Tamil Nadu Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told PTI.

Asked about the concerns of the people that the elephant might stray into human habitations, he replied "he has been left in the deep forest close to a waterbody with good fodder availability. Let's hope he will not stray into habitation again."

After he was tanquilised with two darts and captured on the morning of June 5 by a team of forest department officials and veterinarians, Arikomban was provided treatment initially.