Animals steal the Republic Day show, parade showcases India’s silent warriors and border guardians
For the first time, a specially curated contingent of camels, ponies, raptors and army dogs march in the parade, highlighting their crucial role in military operations
A remarkable spectacle unfolded at the Republic Day parade this year as, for the first time, animals from the Indian Army’s Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) marched down Kartavya Path, highlighting the indispensable, often overlooked, role of animals in defending the country's most crucial borders.
This is the first time that animals have marched during the national parade, drawing attention to a less visible, yet extremely important aspect of military preparedness.
The contingent featured a diverse group including two Bactrian camels, four Zanskari ponies, four trained birds of prey (raptors), and sixteen army dogs comprising indigenous and traditional military breeds.
The Bactrian camels, newly inducted for operations in Ladakh’s cold desert, impressed with their natural adaptations to harsh conditions—thriving at altitudes above 15,000 feet, coping with low oxygen levels and enduring extreme cold. These camels can carry loads loads of up to 250 kg over long distances with minimal water and food over difficult terrain while requiring minimal sustenance, greatly enhancing patrol and logistics along the Line of Actual Control.
Joining them, the agile Zanskari ponies—a rare indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh—are known for their endurance and strength in frigid, high-altitude environments such as the Siachen Glacier. Though small, these ponies carry substantial loads of between 40 and 60 kg over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping below minus 40 degrees Celsius. They have been operational since 2020 in some of India’s toughest terrains.
The army’s use of four trained raptors adds a unique dimension to surveillance and bird strike prevention, reflecting innovative strategies that leverage natural instincts for security purposes.
A major highlight of the parade was the presence of Army dogs, often referred to as the 'silent warriors' of the Indian Army—army dogs bred and trained at Meerut’s RVC Centre. These dogs play critical roles in counter-terrorism, explosive detection, tracking, security and search and rescue missions. Over the years, Army dogs and their handlers have displayed exceptional courage, earning gallantry awards and commendations for their combat roles as well as humanitarian missions.
Aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, the Army has proactively inducted indigenous dog breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kanni and Rajapalayam, emphasising a commitment to self-reliance and harnessing local resources.
This historic inclusion of animals in the Republic Day parade not only honoured their invaluable contributions but also drew attention to their indispensable role in strengthening India’s defence capabilities.
