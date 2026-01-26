Animals steal the Republic Day show, parade showcases India’s silent warriors and border guardians

The contingent featured a diverse group including two Bactrian camels, four Zanskari ponies, four trained birds of prey (raptors), and sixteen army dogs comprising indigenous and traditional military breeds.

The Bactrian camels, newly inducted for operations in Ladakh’s cold desert, impressed with their natural adaptations to harsh conditions—thriving at altitudes above 15,000 feet, coping with low oxygen levels and enduring extreme cold. These camels can carry loads loads of up to 250 kg over long distances with minimal water and food over difficult terrain while requiring minimal sustenance, greatly enhancing patrol and logistics along the Line of Actual Control.

Joining them, the agile Zanskari ponies—a rare indigenous mountain breed from Ladakh­—are known for their endurance and strength in frigid, high-altitude environments such as the Siachen Glacier. Though small, these ponies carry substantial loads of between 40 and 60 kg over long distances at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet and in temperatures dropping below minus 40 degrees Celsius. They have been operational since 2020 in some of India’s toughest terrains.

The army’s use of four trained raptors adds a unique dimension to surveillance and bird strike prevention, reflecting innovative strategies that leverage natural instincts for security purposes.