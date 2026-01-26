India showcases ‘Sindoor’ valour and cultural hues at 77th R-Day celebrations
Parade opened with nearly 100 artistes presenting ‘Vividata Mein Ekta’, a vibrant musical showcase celebrating India’s unity in diversity
India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a majestic spectacle that blended cultural splendour, military might and economic confidence, unfolding along the ceremonial Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital. The grand parade showcased cutting-edge missiles, fighter aircraft, newly raised military units and lethal weapon systems that underlined the nation’s growing strategic prowess, including those employed during Operation Sindoor.
Adding a significant diplomatic dimension to the celebrations, president of the European Council Antonio Costa and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen graced the occasion as chief guests, marking a rare and symbolic moment of international partnership alongside the powerful military display.
While the overarching theme of this year’s parade commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Indian armed forces’ successful execution of Operation Sindoor featured prominently, reinforcing the narrative of national resolve and preparedness. Kartavya Path resonated with pride as tradition and modernity marched in unison.
The ceremonial proceedings commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute, shortly after she arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, accompanied by the European leaders and flanked by the President’s Bodyguard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, top military commanders, foreign diplomats and distinguished officials watched from the saluting dais.
A formidable array of indigenous and advanced weapon systems rolled past, including BrahMos and Akash missile systems, the Suryastra universal rocket launcher, the Arjun Main Battle Tank and several other state-of-the-art platforms, reflecting India’s push towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
The parade was heralded by nearly 100 artistes in a vibrant cultural presentation themed ‘Vividata Mein Ekta’ (Unity in Diversity), featuring a harmonious ensemble of musical instruments from across the country, celebrating India’s pluralism and shared heritage.
Led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, and a second-generation officer, the marching columns presented a picture of discipline and strength. A tri-services tableau depicting replicas of key weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor emerged as a major highlight.
A glass-cased integrated operational centre vividly illustrated the conduct of Operation Sindoor, showcasing the coordinated use of systems such as BrahMos and S-400 missiles as it moved down the boulevard.
For the first time, the Indian Army presented a phased ‘Battle Array Format’, integrating its aerial and mechanised components. The reconnaissance element featured the storied 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform, followed by high-mobility reconnaissance vehicles. Overhead, indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters and their armed Rudra variants flew in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield dominance.
The combat segment saw T-90 Bhisma tanks and Arjun Main Battle Tanks rumble past the saluting dais, supported from the skies by Apache AH-64E attack helicopters and the indigenously developed Prachand light combat helicopters. Mechanised columns also included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicles and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.
In a historic first, a military contingent from the European Union marched in the parade, carrying the military staff flag and the flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, marking the EU’s debut participation in a military parade outside Europe.
Among the standout systems on display were the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Akash air defence systems, underscoring India’s expanding strike capabilities.
The Indian Navy contingent, comprising 144 young sailors, marched smartly under the leadership of Lt Karan Nagyal, with platoon commanders Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari and Lt Varun Dreveriya. The naval tableau, themed ‘Strong Navy for a Strong Nation’, traced India’s maritime heritage from a fifth-century stitched ship—now christened INSV Kaundinya — to Maratha-era Gurab-class vessels and modern indigenous warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.
The tableau also depicted the circumnavigation route of INSV Tarini undertaken during the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition, symbolising endurance and maritime excellence. Young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps marched alongside, highlighting youth participation in maritime awareness.
The Indian Air Force contingent featured four officers and 144 airmen, led by squadron leader Jagdesh Kumar. Their march synchronised seamlessly with a breathtaking fly-past by Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft in the dramatic ‘Spearhead’ or “Sindoor Formation”, drawing thunderous applause from spectators.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation showcased its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM, capable of engaging both static and mobile targets. The missile boasts a first-of-its-kind indigenous avionics system and high-precision sensor packages, symbolising India’s leap into next-generation warfare.
A total of 30 tableaux — 17 from states and Union Territories and 13 from central ministries and departments — rolled down Kartavya Path, weaving together the legacy of Vande Mataram with the story of a rapidly advancing nation.
The celebrations culminated with thrilling motorcycle stunts by the joint ‘DareDevils’ team from the CRPF and Sashastra Seema Bal, followed by a spectacular aerial fly-past involving 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters. Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar fighters flew alongside strategic assets such as C-130, C-295 and the Navy’s P-8i aircraft in formations named Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay — bringing the grand celebrations to a soaring finale.
