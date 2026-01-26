India showcases ‘Sindoor’ valour and cultural hues at 77th R-Day celebrations

India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a majestic spectacle that blended cultural splendour, military might and economic confidence, unfolding along the ceremonial Kartavya Path in the heart of the national capital. The grand parade showcased cutting-edge missiles, fighter aircraft, newly raised military units and lethal weapon systems that underlined the nation’s growing strategic prowess, including those employed during Operation Sindoor.

Adding a significant diplomatic dimension to the celebrations, president of the European Council Antonio Costa and president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen graced the occasion as chief guests, marking a rare and symbolic moment of international partnership alongside the powerful military display.

While the overarching theme of this year’s parade commemorated 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Indian armed forces’ successful execution of Operation Sindoor featured prominently, reinforcing the narrative of national resolve and preparedness. Kartavya Path resonated with pride as tradition and modernity marched in unison.

The ceremonial proceedings commenced with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute, shortly after she arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, accompanied by the European leaders and flanked by the President’s Bodyguard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, top military commanders, foreign diplomats and distinguished officials watched from the saluting dais.