Ankita Bhandari murder: Parents released after detention during India Gate protest

Ankita Bhandari’s parents were released around 5 am after being detained during an India Gate protest against Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor

Ankita’s father threatened nationwide protests unless the government cancels Gautam’s appointment pending the CBI probe into the alleged VIP angle

Three men have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for Ankita’s 2022 murder. Gautam, whose name has surfaced in allegations concerning the unidentified VIP, denies the accusations and has initiated defamation proceedings

The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, were released around 5 am on Thursday, hours after being detained during a protest near India Gate in New Delhi. The family was protesting against BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as the governor of Sikkim and demanding that the decision be put on hold until the ongoing Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case is completed.

During the detention, Ankita’s father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre, demanding the cancellation of Gautam’s appointment. He warned that the family would launch a nationwide agitation if the government failed to accept its demand.

“We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant’s appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand,” Ankita’s father told PTI Videos.

According to sources, Ankita’s parents were released at around 5 am on Thursday. Several Congress leaders who had joined the protest were also detained and subsequently released.

Among those detained were Congress leader Pawan Khera, head of the party’s media and publicity department; Supriya Shrinate, head of its social media department; and Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress.

The protest centred on the family’s demand that Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until investigators complete their inquiry into the alleged involvement of a VIP in Ankita’s murder.