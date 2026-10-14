Rahul, Priyanka visit India Gate protest site to meet Ankita Bhandari’s parents

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reached India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday to meet the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, as they staged a protest demanding justice in the case.

Ankita’s father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, appealed to the President not to appoint Dushyant Kumar Gautam as governor of Sikkim until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its investigation.

“Dushyant Kumar should be behind bars... I earnestly request the Honorable President not to appoint Dushyant Kumar as Governor until the CBI investigation is concluded,” Virendra Singh Bhandari said.

Gautam’s name has been linked to the alleged “VIP” angle in the case by the victim’s family and activists. The allegations have also triggered political protests, with the Congress questioning his appointment as governor. The allegations do not, by themselves, establish his involvement in the murder.