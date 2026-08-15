‘Warped mentality of protecting criminals’: Rahul targets BJP over Ankita Bhandari case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the BJP over its handling of the 2022 murder of 19-year-old Uttarakhand resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari, saying her family was still awaiting complete justice four years later.

Gandhi said he had met Bhandari’s family two days earlier and alleged that they were still awaiting complete justice four years after her death.

“Four years have passed, but even today they are waiting for justice for an unforgivable crime against their daughter,” the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in a Hindi post on X.

Bhandari worked as a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. She was reported missing in September 2022, and her body was subsequently recovered from the Chilla canal.

Investigators found that she had been killed after refusing pressure from her employer to provide “special services” to an unidentified VIP guest staying at the resort.

Gandhi said the post-mortem examination had revealed evidence of physical violence and drowning.

He also questioned the demolition of Bhandari’s room at the resort before investigators could properly examine it, describing the action as suspicious.