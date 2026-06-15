Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore arrested in Ankita Bhandari ‘VIP’ clip probe
Rathore's arrest follows his claim that Uttarakhand High Court had quashed two of four FIRs against him in audio-video clip case
Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore was arrested on Monday in connection with an investigation into the circulation of an audio-video clip linked to the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, police said.
According to Dehradun superintendent of police (City) Pramod Kumar, Rathore was detained from his office in Buggawala, Haridwar, and brought to the Dalanwala police station before being formally arrested.
The arrest comes days after Rathore claimed at a press conference that the Uttarakhand High Court had quashed two of the four FIRs registered against him over the alleged circulation of objectionable audio and video clips on social media.
"The investigation in the remaining two FIRs is continuing," police said, referring to cases registered at the Dalanwala and Nehru Colony police stations.
On 4 June, the Uttarakhand High Court quashed two FIRs lodged at the Bahadrabad and Jhabrera police stations. However, justice Rakesh Thapliyal allowed the investigation to continue in the other two cases, paving the way for further police action.
The controversy centres on audio and video clips circulated on social media in which a "VIP" was allegedly named in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case. BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam, along with Aarti Gaur, filed complaints alleging that the material was circulated with the intent to damage their reputation.
Gautam was allegedly identified by Rathore as the "VIP" referred to in the clips.
Addressing reporters in Haridwar three days before his arrest, Rathore denied releasing any audio or video clips or making derogatory remarks against senior BJP leaders and the chief minister.
"If my statements have hurt anyone, I regret it," Rathore said, while alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to destroy his political career.
The political row intensified on Saturday when state minister Deshraj Karnwal accused Rathore of misleading the public regarding the relief granted by the high court, asserting that investigations in two FIRs were still active.
The case is rooted in the murder of Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. Ankita went missing in September 2022 and was later found dead, triggering massive public outrage and statewide protests.
The investigation led to the arrest of three accused, including the resort owner. All three were subsequently convicted in the murder case. However, allegations surrounding the identity of a purported "VIP" mentioned during the investigation have continued to fuel political controversy and public debate.
Rathore's arrest is the latest twist in a case that remains one of Uttarakhand's most politically sensitive and closely watched controversies.
With PTI inputs