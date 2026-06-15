Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore arrested in Ankita Bhandari ‘VIP’ clip probe

Former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore was arrested on Monday in connection with an investigation into the circulation of an audio-video clip linked to the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case, police said.

According to Dehradun superintendent of police (City) Pramod Kumar, Rathore was detained from his office in Buggawala, Haridwar, and brought to the Dalanwala police station before being formally arrested.

The arrest comes days after Rathore claimed at a press conference that the Uttarakhand High Court had quashed two of the four FIRs registered against him over the alleged circulation of objectionable audio and video clips on social media.

"The investigation in the remaining two FIRs is continuing," police said, referring to cases registered at the Dalanwala and Nehru Colony police stations.

On 4 June, the Uttarakhand High Court quashed two FIRs lodged at the Bahadrabad and Jhabrera police stations. However, justice Rakesh Thapliyal allowed the investigation to continue in the other two cases, paving the way for further police action.

The controversy centres on audio and video clips circulated on social media in which a "VIP" was allegedly named in connection with the Ankita Bhandari case. BJP national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam, along with Aarti Gaur, filed complaints alleging that the material was circulated with the intent to damage their reputation.