CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder case, books ‘unknown VIP’

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, registering a case against an “unknown VIP” in connection with the matter. Two CBI officers from the Delhi Special Crime Branch arrived in Uttarakhand on Monday to examine the alleged VIP angle in detail.

The case resurfaced after viral audio clips and videos emerged involving former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife, Urmila Sanawar. During a Facebook Live session, Sanawar alluded to the involvement of a VIP in Ankita’s murder, sparking renewed public outrage and political debate.

Responding to growing pressure, the Uttarakhand government moved swiftly to ensure transparency. On 9 January, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally recommended a CBI inquiry. The state reiterated that no individual, regardless of influence, would be allowed to evade justice, emphasising that uncovering the full truth remains the top priority.