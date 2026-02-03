CBI takes over Ankita Bhandari murder case, books ‘unknown VIP’
The case resurfaced after viral clips implicated former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife, Urmila Sanawar
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the murder of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, registering a case against an “unknown VIP” in connection with the matter. Two CBI officers from the Delhi Special Crime Branch arrived in Uttarakhand on Monday to examine the alleged VIP angle in detail.
The case resurfaced after viral audio clips and videos emerged involving former BJP legislator Suresh Rathore and his alleged wife, Urmila Sanawar. During a Facebook Live session, Sanawar alluded to the involvement of a VIP in Ankita’s murder, sparking renewed public outrage and political debate.
Responding to growing pressure, the Uttarakhand government moved swiftly to ensure transparency. On 9 January, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally recommended a CBI inquiry. The state reiterated that no individual, regardless of influence, would be allowed to evade justice, emphasising that uncovering the full truth remains the top priority.
Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort, was murdered on 18 September 2022. Her body was recovered nearly a week later from the Chilla Shakti Canal. The crime had triggered widespread outrage across Uttarakhand.
A Special Investigation Team had previously filed a 500-page chargesheet, naming 97 witnesses, of whom 47 testified in court. The prime accused, Pulkit Arya, owner of Vanantra Resort, along with co-accused Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Pulkit Arya was found guilty on multiple charges, including murder, evidence tampering, harassment, and immoral trafficking.
With the CBI now probing the alleged VIP angle, the case has taken on a new dimension, drawing intense public and political attention as investigators work to uncover any broader conspiracy linked to the crime.
With IANS inputs
