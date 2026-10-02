Annapurna fury rocks Bengal as women storm Seva Setu camps, block roads

Annapurna payment delays triggered protests across Bengal on the opening day of the three-day Seva Setu Abhiyan, with women confronting officials and blocking roads.

Incidents were reported across Malda, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura and West Burdwan, with alleged damage to camp property in some places.

The unrest came as around 3,300 Seva Setu camps opened across the state to provide access to around 60 welfare schemes and resolve pending applications.

What was meant to be a three-day exercise to take government services closer to the people turned into a statewide flashpoint on Friday, as women demanding long-delayed Annapurna payments confronted officials, blocked roads and, in several places, allegedly damaged property at Seva Setu camps.

The scale of the unrest was striking. From Malda and Cooch Behar in north Bengal to Hooghly, Howrah, West Burdwan and Bankura further south, women arrived at camps expecting answers on their applications and payments, only to find themselves confronting what they described as delays, unclear processing and, in some cases, the absence of dedicated Annapurna counters.

The Seva Setu Abhiyan camps, being held from 2 to 4 October across Kolkata’s 16 boroughs and the state’s blocks and municipalities, were designed as a one-stop mechanism for accessing government schemes. Around 3,300 camps have been set up across the state, covering around 60 welfare schemes, including Annapurna, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and various pension schemes. The camps are also meant to help applicants whose earlier applications were rejected understand the reasons and address pending issues.

But on the opening day, Annapurna quickly became the dominant grievance.