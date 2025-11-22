Another BLO dies in West Bengal; suicide note cites SIR ‘workload’

West Bengal’s already tense Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has cast yet another shadow of grief, as a second booth level officer (BLO) in three days has died — this time a 51-year-old woman in Nadia district, who left behind a haunting note about the crushing weight of her duties.

In the quiet Shasthitala neighbourhood of Krishnanagar, Rinku Tarafdar — a part-time teacher and BLO appointed in the Bangaljhi area — was found hanging in her room on Saturday. A suicide note lay nearby, its words etched with exhaustion and despair.

“I can’t handle the pressure,” she wrote. “The Election Commission is responsible for my fate… I am an ordinary person. I cannot bear the inhuman workload.”

No one in her family, she insisted, should be blamed.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent her body for autopsy. A senior officer confirmed that the note clearly pointed to unrelenting SIR-related stress as the breaking point.