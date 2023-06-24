Another bridge collapsed in Bihar
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi river near Gori village in Kishanganj district, Bihar
A bridge connecting Katihar and Kishanganj districts in Bihar collapsed on June 24.
The bridge was constructed on the Mechi river near Gori village on NH 327E.
The construction of the bridge was done by GR infra Limited. It has six spans sunk after the deterioration of the pillars.
Following its collapse, the district administration has stopped the movement on this bridge.
Police officials have been deployed on both sides to prevent motorists travelling on the bridge.
Earlier, an under construction bridge in Bihar Khagaria district collapsed on June 4 led to massive criticism of the Bihar government.
The matter is in the court and the construction company of Khagaria bridge named SP Singla is facing the heat of state government.
