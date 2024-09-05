Another case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over hate speech

Police in Maharashtra’s Beed district have booked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting Muslims during his recent speeches in Ahmednagar district, an official said on Thursday, 5 September.

Including the latest FIR, at least four such cases have been registered against the lawmaker in the state.

The Parli city police in the district booked Rane after more than 300 Muslim community members on Wednesday protested outside the police station demanding action, the official said.

Nitesh Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on 1 September in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.