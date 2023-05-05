Another CCTV footage shows Tillu Tajpuriya murdered in prison officials' presence

Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who is believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.



During the inquiry, it was revealed that another undertrial prisoner, Rohit, was injured in the attack.



"The prison staff revealed that Deepak a.k.a. Titar (31), Yogesh a.k.a. Gainda (30), Rajesh a.k.a. Tunda (42), and Riyaz Khan (39) had attacked Tajpuriya with improvised knives. When Rohit tried to intervene, he was also attacked and injured," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Akshat Kaushal said.



Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was lodged on the ground-floor of Jail number 8.