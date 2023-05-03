Despite being jailed, Atiq's murder accused active on social media

Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the accused in the murders of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, is active on the social media despite being lodged in the Pratapgarh jail.



The Banda police are said to have taken serious cognisance of the contents posted on Tiwari's social media accounts over the last two weeks.



The posts are inflammatory and hateful in nature, according to the police.



One of the accounts with the name "Maharaj Lovelesh Tiwari ChuChu" has been locked.