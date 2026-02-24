Another day, another crash: Pawan Hans copter crashes into near Andamans; 7 on board rescued

A Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven people, including two pilots, crashed into the sea near Mayabunder in the North and Middle Andaman district on Tuesday, 24 February. All seven people on board were rescued safely and admitted to hospital, officials said.

The helicopter took off from Rangat helipad around 9.10 a.m., heading for Mayabunder when the accident occurred around 9.30 a.m., about 300 meters short of the Mayabunder helipad in shallow waters. According to a senior civil aviation official, “The helicopter crashed into the sea around 9.30 am. A preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some technical snag, and the pilot made a crash-landing on the sea.”

Pawan Hans Ltd, the central public sector undertaking operating the flight, said on social media platform X, “All passengers and crew (members) have been safely retrieved. PHL is actively coordinating with all respective agencies.”

The passengers aboard were identified as Rajita Devi, Kamala Chandra Das, Shipra Saha, Nambi Amma, and five others, including two pilots, Captain Anil Janu and Captain TPS Gulia, along with a child whose identity is yet to be confirmed, North and Middle Andaman Deputy Commissioner Sushant Padha stated. “All are safe,” he confirmed.

Civil Aviation Director Nitesh Rawat added, “We are yet to take the statement of the pilot. All injured persons are undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Hospital in Mayabunder. We are trying to bring the injured people to Sri Vijaya Puram.”

Andaman and Nicobar Islands DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal commended the Police Marine Force for their prompt action. “We are assessing the ground situation, and our priority is to provide assistance to the injured ones,” he said.

This incident adds to a series of recent helicopter crashes that have raised safety concerns. On Monday, 23 February, an air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand killing all seven passengers on board.

On 28 January deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, died in a helicopter crash in Baramati. A crash in Uttarakhand in December claimed multiple lives.

Authorities emphasise the importance of technical checks and strict adherence to safety protocols as investigations continue.

(With agency inputs)